Archer Investment Corp Purchases New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.04. 72,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,597. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.49.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.