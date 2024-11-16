Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dover by 975.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1,414.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $1,581,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dover by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Down 0.5 %

Dover stock opened at $201.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Dover’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

