KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

EPD stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

