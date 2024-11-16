Marcus’ (MCS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Marcus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE MCS opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Marcus has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.00 million, a PE ratio of -64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.35%.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $178,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,711.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 135.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 225,644 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 14.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Marcus by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,977 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 142.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

