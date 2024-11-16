OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

OptiNose Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.07.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 66.2% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 7,547,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,005,659 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 10.2% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,246,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 208,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.