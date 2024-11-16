Short Interest in FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Grows By 52.6%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FULO opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. FullNet Communications has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

