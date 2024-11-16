Short Interest in FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Grows By 52.6%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
FullNet Communications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FULO opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. FullNet Communications has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.41.
FullNet Communications Company Profile
