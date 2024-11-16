MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in October

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,127,400 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the October 15th total of 15,132,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MGM China Price Performance

OTCMKTS MCHVF opened at $1.05 on Friday. MGM China has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

