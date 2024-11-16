ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $192.63 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.63 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.59.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

