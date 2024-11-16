GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
