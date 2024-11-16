OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to Issue $1.50 Dividend

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCM stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $624.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 75.89%. The business had revenue of $27.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

