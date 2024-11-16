Dearborn Partners LLC Has $882,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.59. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

