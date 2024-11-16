Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 212 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Clorox Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CLX opened at $167.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.39 and a 200 day moving average of $147.34.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

