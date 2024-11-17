BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Shares Down 7.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.42 and last traded at C$3.42. Approximately 10,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 3,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

BYD Electronic (International) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.10.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components, modules, and other products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company is involved in various businesses comprising smart phones, tablet PCs, new energy vehicles, residential energy storage, smart home, game hardware, unmanned aerial vehicles, AI servers, 3D printers, Internet of Things, robots, communication equipment, health devices, and other diversified market areas.

