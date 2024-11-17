Ceera Investments LLC Sells 61,055 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,055 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 56.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 392,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 124.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284,977 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $2,317,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at $16,314,595.60. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 35,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,206,004.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,567,209.60. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,112,491 shares of company stock worth $115,454,041 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ALKT opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $41.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

