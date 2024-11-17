Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

