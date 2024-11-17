Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
