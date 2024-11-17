National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Declares Dividend of $0.28

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2791 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26.
National Australia Bank Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NABZY opened at $13.06 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.
About National Australia Bank
