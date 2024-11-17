Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $622,000 Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Kirby were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 8.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 91.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE KEX opened at $128.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $132.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

View Our Latest Report on Kirby

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,131.20. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,043.54. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,760 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.