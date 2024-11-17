Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases 4,602 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at $21,531,574.43. The trade was a 7.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Vital Farms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

