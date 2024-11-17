RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $150.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.93.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

