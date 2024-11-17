Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 2.4% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6,797.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,102,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRF stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

