Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $534.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $576.52 and a 200 day moving average of $524.79. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

