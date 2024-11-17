RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,553 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,032,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTI. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,845.79. This represents a 33.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

