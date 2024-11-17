Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:UA opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.
About Under Armour
