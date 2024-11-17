Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UA opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

