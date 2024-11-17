StockNews.com Upgrades Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 138.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

