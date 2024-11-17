AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is Mount Lucas Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. AGNC Investment comprises approximately 1.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 200.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,113,000 after buying an additional 9,639,675 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,842,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,658 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,463,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 522.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $9.58 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

