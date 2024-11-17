Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 446 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth about $649,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in ePlus by 25.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 175.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

ePlus stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

