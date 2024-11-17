Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 13,017 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,868,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,553,000 after acquiring an additional 841,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $28,590,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,028.55. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,713,657.24. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

