Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.79 and traded as high as C$5.58. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 386,566 shares.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

