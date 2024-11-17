Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.79 and traded as high as C$5.58. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 386,566 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark raised shares of Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valeura Energy
Valeura Energy Price Performance
Valeura Energy Company Profile
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valeura Energy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.