Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) is Ceera Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,017 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the quarter. Yelp accounts for 2.5% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,985. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,694,083.16. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,937. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

