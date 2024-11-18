REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGNX

REGENXBIO Trading Down 13.6 %

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $9.63 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $477.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,101.46. This represents a 46.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,892,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,327,000 after acquiring an additional 323,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,756,000 after acquiring an additional 436,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 588,773 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.