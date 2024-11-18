Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.4% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 20,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 454,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The company has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

