Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Nathan's Famous were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 48.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 120,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 15.4% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $84.67 on Monday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $345.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.21.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

