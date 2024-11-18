Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 121,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

WMT stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $677.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.