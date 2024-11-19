Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL stock opened at $185.75 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $201.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at $35,677,950.89. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.