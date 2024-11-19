Analysts Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $103.32

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 1.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 48.5% in the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,362,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,771,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

