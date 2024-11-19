Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0523 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.