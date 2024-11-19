Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0523 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

