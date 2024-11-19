Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0523 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

