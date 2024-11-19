Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BSJW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1442 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70.

