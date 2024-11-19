Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,463,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $61,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

