New England Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $988,290,000 after buying an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $714,806,000 after buying an additional 1,047,560 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

NYSE DIS opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

