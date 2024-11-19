Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,096,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $103,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.