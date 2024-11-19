GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,287,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $120,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

