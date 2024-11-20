22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 144.09% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.77% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

