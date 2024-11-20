Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Septerna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEPN opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Septerna has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third acquired 370,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,215,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,880,638. This trade represents a 6.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

