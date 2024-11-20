Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Declines By 6.7%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 938,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 0.7 %

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $267.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.78 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 813,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,041,609. This trade represents a 105.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 23,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 148,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,065. This trade represents a 18.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

