TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.39. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

