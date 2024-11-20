BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,099,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioAtla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

BioAtla Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.03. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

