Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys 317,765 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,398,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,765 shares during the period. VIZIO comprises about 1.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $37,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after buying an additional 918,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $4,292,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research cut shares of VIZIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

VIZIO Price Performance

VZIO stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $11.37.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

