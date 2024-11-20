Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after acquiring an additional 144,423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of BCPC opened at $177.53 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.15. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

