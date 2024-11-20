Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 124,846 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124,846 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up about 3.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $58,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE CW opened at $361.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $393.40. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.18 and its 200 day moving average is $305.34.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
