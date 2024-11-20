Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.30 Per Share

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Cavendish Financial’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cavendish Financial Stock Performance

LON:CAV opened at GBX 10.56 ($0.13) on Wednesday. Cavendish Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.78. The firm has a market cap of £35.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Cavendish Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Astaire purchased 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £451.33 ($572.75). Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Cavendish Financial Company Profile

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavendish Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavendish Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.